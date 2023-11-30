After years of pleading from hungry customers, McDonald’s has brought its polarizing McRib sandwich back to Canada.

First served in 1981, the McRib has been reintroduced periodically on a limited basis until it was unceremoniously pulled from the Canadian market in 2012.

Following petitions and campaigns to bring the rib-shaped meat patty back to Canada, fans of the sandwich are finally getting their way.

The wait for the McRib’s return to Canada is over, and the sandwich is now available at five McDonald’s locations in the GTA: three in Brampton and single locations in Richmond Hill and King City.

This meant taking a trip just outside of Toronto to try out this rare fast-food item.

blogTO’s Madison Schuliakewich took one for the team, travelling beyond the comforting embrace of the 416 to be among the first to eat a McRib on Canadian soil in upwards of a decade.

Even before opening up her McBag and surveying the McContents therein, Madison already seemed to be doubting the choices that led up to this moment.

“I already have some feelings about this. The smell is really throwing me off,” she says before hesitantly diving in to reveal the much-talked-about sandwich.

“It’s lookin’ a mess,” she says, noting the trio of pickle slices, a preformed patty “allegedly” made of ground boneless pork shoulder, a smattering of McDonald’s rehydrated onion bits, and a maybe too-generous helping of barbecue sauce.

“The sauce. It’s just so much sauce. It’s everywhere, and it’s making me feel sticky,” she said, remarking that the sauce was overwhelming the sandwich and making the bread soggy.

The mid-sandwich takeaway countered McD’s slogan, as Madison noted, “I’m not lovin’ it.”

Madison walked away from the experience with some trepidation about how the sandwich would go down, but I am happy to report that she survived the experience.

Aside from being unimpressed with the taste, smell, and appearance, she gives the McRib some points for its size.

However, the price — $7.22 for just the sandwich and $11.49 for a combo with fries and a drink — just didn’t offer the bang-for-buck value McDonald’s has built its brand on.

Overall, the McRib scored a 2 out of 10 in this review. Others might disagree, and the sandwich’s nostalgic value could add a few points when rated by people with a history of enjoying this infrequent fast-food offering.