The McRib is back: Here's where you can get it in Toronto

McDonald’s McRib is back in Canada and is being served in select locations in and around Toronto.

This illusive sandwich was first introduced in 1981, and released for limited runs each December.

Throughout its stint on the menu, it remained a subject of debate among McDonald’s lovers until 2012, when it was removed from Canadian menus permanently due to low sales.

For the vocal minority who adored the McRib, the decision to remove the sandwich was a mighty blow, and many have remained staunch in their conviction to bring the McRib back to Canada.

If you are a McRib lover yourself, or simply a brave and curious soul wanting to know what all the fuss is about, there’s good news for you today: five McDonald’s locations in the GTA are confirmed to be currently offering McRibs. Be warned, you may have to travel for them.