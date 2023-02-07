Even if you’re not a Super Bowl fan, you have to admit that the entertainment and the food are almost reason enough to join in.

And sure, bowls of chili and platters of nachos are great, but what’s even better is gratuitous amounts of fried chicken (pair it with some beer and you’ve basically got our ideal meal).

To tempt us even more, this Super Bowl weekend KFC is offering its legendary buy-one-get-one-free chicken bucket deal.

From February 8 to 12, you can order a six-, 10-, or 14-piece bucket of chicken from KFC through SkiptheDishes and get the second one completely free.

There’s no code needed to get this offer – all you have to do is add two buckets to your Skip cart during the applicable time frame and the cost of the second bucket will be removed from your bill.

It’s a pretty sweet deal, and one that ensures you’ll have chicken to last through the entire half-time show.