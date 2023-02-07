In a collaboration with Post Foods Canada, the hugely popular Canadian coffee chain has just launched an all-new Tim Hortons Apple Fritter Flavoured Cereal.

Inspired by the iconic Canadian classic dessert, these boxes of cereal launch today (February 7) and are now available at select grocery stores across Canada.

“We know how much Canadians love Tim Hortons Apple Fritters, which is why we’re so excited to bring the classic flavour of this incredible donut to cereal bowls across the country,” said Mazen Sous, senior director of marketing at Post Foods Canada, in a press release.

“It’s crunchy and you can taste the notes of apple and cinnamon. It makes for an amazing part of your breakfast, or a perfect snack at any time of the day,” Sous added.

This isn’t the first Timmies cereal to hit the shelves either, with a sweet Timbits cereal launching back in 2020.

“We’re thrilled to give Canadians a new way to enjoy the taste of one of Canada’s favourite donuts, now in cereal form,” said Sourabh Malik, vice president of consumer packaged goods at Tim Hortons, in the press release.

“Not only does this cereal taste like an Apple Fritter, but it comes in the Tim Hortons Apple Fritter shape, too!”