Tim Hortons is always crafting up something new for us Canadians to sink our teeth into, and here’s the latest.

The brand has launched a Chipotle Steak Loaded Wrap and Loaded Bowl on menus across the country.

This savoury offering is the newest flavour for the wraps and bowls, which first launched Cilantro Lime and Habanero Chicken varieties last year.

“Our new Chipotle Steak Loaded Wraps and Loaded Bowls have the perfect combination of shredded seasoned steak, tasty grains, crispy onions, lettuce, diced cucumbers and tomatoes, topped with our chipotle sauce,” says Chef Tallis Voakes, director of culinary innovation at Tim Hortons.

“This is my new favourite lunch and dinner option at Tims and I can’t wait for guests to try them.”

You can get Tim Hortons’ new Chipotle Steak Loaded Wrap and Loaded Bowl at restaurants across Canada.

Let us know what you think!