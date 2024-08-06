Heads up, burger lovers: McDonald’s is testing a new burger at select stores across Canada, and it might rival the Big Mac.

The new burger is called the Big Arch, and McDonald’s is referring to it as a “new satiating burger.”

In a press release, McDonald’s said, “This new sandwich is McDonald’s response to guests’ desire for a satiating burger with more of the great-tasting, quality ingredients fans of McDonald’s love.”

The handheld features two beef patties layered with three slices of white processed cheese, crispy onions, slivered onions, pickles, lettuce, and a new Big Arch sauce.

“It’s a quintessential McDonald’s burger that satisfies guests’ hunger with a twist on our iconic flavours,” added McDonald’s.

The sandwich is currently available at select locations in Alberta and Ontario until the end of August. However, the fast food chain urges those who are excited about this burger to keep up to date on its social media channels for its official release.

Additionally, the sandwich is available on McDonald’s menus in Portugal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McDonald’s Portugal (@mcdonaldsportugal)

McDonald’s has recently been testing many new limited-time items on its menu, including the Firecracker McCrispy, Mighty McMuffin, McShaker Fries, and more.

Are you excited to get your hands on this new burger? Let us know in the comments.