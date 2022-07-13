If you’re a big Friends fan who can’t resist watching the reruns on TV, here’s something that we guarantee you’ve never seen before: “The Friends Experience: The One in Toronto,” which opens on Thursday, July 14, will probably be your favourite one yet.

The exhibit features 12 “nostalgia-packed rooms and activations” and is located at Yorkdale Shopping Centre across from the Lego store.

Reenact the opening credits scene with your friends at the famous fountain and the orange couch, then help Ross move his couch up the stairs as you shout, “Pivot!”

Kick back in Joey and Chandler’s La-Z-Boy recliner, and then hang out across the hall at Rachel and Monica’s apartment.

Try not to do lunges as you step into Joey’s shoes and wear all of Chandler’s clothes as you say, “Could I be wearing more clothes?”

The exhibit is also dotted with loads of fun trivia. For example, did you know that the show was supposed to be called Six of One?

There’s even a wall that’s covered with Rachel’s 18-page letter to Ross — it was so long that she ran out of ink and had to switch to a blue pen.

A massive wall with a subway-inspired map outlines who dated whom, while a brick wall outside Central Perk is covered with posters with various references to the show. Our favourite has to be a “for sale” ad for Chandler and Joey’s entertainment unit with plenty of storage compartments — “some big enough to fit a grown man.”

There are TV interviews with the show’s set and costume designers, as well as mannequins with the cast’s hairstyles, including the iconic “Rachel” ‘do that’s making a comeback.

And, of course, you can’t visit a Friends experience without stopping for a cup of Joe at Central Perk.

At the front of the exhibit, there’s a Friends merch store that’s also open to non-ticketed guests where you can purchase a Monopoly set, tote bags, and onesies, and funny enamel pins of turkey heads and a badge for Regina Phalange.

Slots are filling up fast so purchase your scheduled tickets soon.

Seriously, could this be the best photo op ever?

When: July 14 to January 2

Time: Thursday and Friday 12 pm to 7 pm, Saturday 10 am to 8 pm, Sunday 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Yorkdale Shopping Centre (across from the LEGO® Store), 3401 Dufferin Street

Price: Standard $40