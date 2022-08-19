You can now rent a "Friends"-inspired Airbnb in Canada (PHOTOS)

Here’s some actual “brand new information!” You can spend the night cuddling with Joey’s stuffed penguin Huggsy at a new Friends-themed Airbnb hosted by “Monika” in downtown Victoria, BC.

The listing went up this week after the owners teased the opening for weeks on TikTok.

You’ll find Ross’s little white-headed capuchin monkey Marcel hanging in the apartment, along with Phoebe’s creepy artwork and tons of photos of the cast.

One TikTok video that’s been watched over one million times has generated tons of excitement from Friends fans who can’t wait to spend their vacation in the purple apartment.

The rental host four guests max, however, in true Friends form, guests are welcome.

The 400-square-foot condo sits along a busy street in a heritage building.

The loft is stocked with signage, furniture, and decor inspired by the show. And to keep you entertained, guests have access to Friends-related games (like a Ms. Pac-Man), and a Crave subscription so you can binge the show with your friends.

A large rooftop patio is also accessible for you to star gaze. Who knows, you might just see a passing comet.

You can book your stay in “The One with the Purple Apartment” today with bookings available as soon as next week.