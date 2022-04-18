NewsCanadaMovies & TV

Two Canadians from BC and Ontario set to face-off on tonight's "Jeopardy!"

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Apr 18 2022, 5:40 pm
Two Canadians from BC and Ontario set to face-off on tonight's "Jeopardy!"
caitlinjhayes/Instagram and jeopardy/Instagram

The quiz show with a Canadian connection is about to see more Canucks take centre stage.

According to the Jeopardy! Contestant Zone, the show on Monday, April 18, will feature an all-female contestant slate consisting mostly of Canadians.

First up is Mattea Roach, a 23-year-old Canadian tutor based in Toronto. She’s been busy, racking up a nine-game streak, bagging $210,802 in winnings, and securing a spot in the Tournament of Champions.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jeopardy! (@jeopardy)

Roach talked a bit about the pride of being a Canadian on Jeopardy! on the show’s blog.

“To be a Canadian on Jeopardy! is always very special. Alex Trebek’s legacy is such a big part of the show,” said Roach.

“So, yeah, I’m just glad that I’m putting on a good show for all the folks back up North.”

Next up on Monday’s show will be another Canadian contestant – Caitlin Hayes. She’s a musician and educator from North Vancouver.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Caitlin Hayes (@caitlinjhayes)

According to her Instagram account, Hayes is a mom and an avid book lover sharing snaps of her recent reads.

The third contestant is Sarah McGrath, a business manager from New York.

jeopardy

Jeopardy!

Will Canadians continue to dominate the roster? You’ll have to tune in to find out.

 

 

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ News
+ Canada
+ Movies & TV
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT