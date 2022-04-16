A Canadian tutor is $210K richer and schooling her "Jeopardy!" competition

Mattea Roach, a Canadian tutor, has been busy teaching her competition a lesson on Jeopardy!

As of April 15, she had secured a spot in the Tournament of Champions, emerged victorious from eight games, and won a total of $210,802.

Jeopardy! has not released official confirmation of Roach’s ninth win on its website, although she updated her bio on Twitter to say she was a “9x Jeopardy! champ” on April 16.

So, another game in the books, and I’m officially the fourth seed going into the ToC! Rachel and Adam were so lovely and both played great games – let’s see if I can keep things up against two new (also lovely) opponents tn — Mattea Roach (@mattearoach) April 15, 2022

According to a statement from the show, Roach is 23 and from Halifax, Nova Scotia, but based in Toronto.

And Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings said she’s “quickly charging up the ranks of [their] Tournament of Champions roster.”

“It feels wild,” Roach said on the show. “After the fourth game I was thinking, ‘I really want to be in that TOC,’ especially with the incredible season, and all the amazing streaks and fantastic players that have been on.”

The champion is preparing to face some of the most successful players in Jeopardy! history: Amy Schneider and Matt Amodio.

Amodio is a 38-game champ, and Scheider has an incredible 40-day winning streak.

“I will probably lose to them. But it will be an honour to lose to them,” said Roach. “I’ll try my best, but, I don’t know, 40 and 38, that streak is a long way away.”

04/13/22 episode thoughts:

(this is yesterday’s ep, so no spoilers here – west coast readers are safe) Lucky number seven!! Let’s talk about it – I started off with “ends in a double letter” because I tend to like a vocabulary category — Mattea Roach (@mattearoach) April 15, 2022

“To be a Canadian on Jeopardy! is always very special. Alex Trebek’s legacy is such a big part of the show,” she said. “I’m just glad that I’m putting on a good show for all the folks back up North.”

What does the smart cookie plan to do with her money? Responsibly, paying off her student loan and planning for the future are at the top of her list.

“I’m going to talk to a financial advisor and see how I can invest it wisely,” she said. “It’s absolutely unbelievable, like a life-changing amount of money, for someone at my age.”

She tweets recaps after each episode, so check her social media for updates.