Taylor Swift's ex appears to be coming to Vancouver in concert and fans are shook

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jun 12 2023, 10:04 pm
Matt Healy, lead singer of The 1975 (Christian Bertrand/Shutterstock)
One of the most talked-about bands in recent memory (and not just for their music) appears to be planning a return to Vancouver in the near future. And fans are shaken by the news.

British rock group The 1975 has announced on social media that news of their next North America 2023 will be coming on Tuesday, June 13.

Rogers Arena seemingly confirmed that the group will be coming to town, posting a teaser announcement for “Still… at their very best” on Instagram and Twitter.

Lead singer Matt Healy has been in the headlines throughout the past few months for his whirlwind relationship with Taylor Swift as well as his derogatory comments about rapper Ice Spice.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rogers Arena (@rogersarena)

Fans of the Manchester, UK, quartet shared their excitement on Twitter, with one simply tweeting out, “YAYYYYYYYY.”

The 1975 have been making a name for themselves in the indie rock scene since forming in 2001. Their self-titled debut album started at #1 on the UK Albums Chart in 2013 and won Best Album at the 2014 mtvU Woodie Awards. The 1975 are also four-time Brit Award winners and two-time Grammy nominees.

