Long weekend, long waits: Huge lines for drivers crossing the border

Beth Rochester
Beth Rochester
|
Sep 28 2024, 7:42 pm
A look at border traffic heading into the US on Saturday, September 28 (Drive BC)

People looking to drive to the United States for a long weekend getaway face massive lines at the border.

As of midday on Saturday, border crossings at Pacific Highway, Peach Arch, and Aldergrove are estimated to be at least two hours long.

border crossing waits

gov.bc.ca

The lineup at the Abbotsford crossing is slightly better, with wait estimates of around 40 minutes as of 12:30 pm.

border waits long weekend

gov.bc.ca

If you do have to cross the border this long weekend, make sure you go prepared so you can have a smooth journey into the US.

Have your identification and travel documents ready, and try travelling during off-peak times for quicker transit across the border.

You can find more tips for a smoother journey here.

