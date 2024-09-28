Vancouver has its fair share of goat sightings across the city, from Owen Wilson to Pedro Pascal. But last night, an actual goat was caught running along the sidewalk.

In a video originally shared to a private Facebook group, a runaway goat can be seen sprinting its way down the street in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood.

According to posts from the Facebook group, local residents and five police officers managed to corral the majestic animal to the bushes before figuring out how to get it to safety.

This morning, Deputy Chief Howard Chow at the Vancouver Police Department shared an update on the situation with a sweet picture of the goat, saying that it is currently residing at an officer’s farm while they track down its owner.

That’s right, a goat was found wandering the streets in Vancouver’s E. Broadway area last night. Some of #VancouversFinest were able to corral & bring it to an officer’s family farm, while we track down the owner. #Why? #SeenItAll #NeverADullMoment pic.twitter.com/7iPNloY3vb — Howard Chow (@DeputyChow) September 28, 2024

There’s truly never a dull moment in our city.

Have you encountered any other strange animal sightings around Vancouver? Let us know in the comments below.