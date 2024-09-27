NewsTransportationUrbanized

Winter tires mandatory on BC highways starting next week

Sep 27 2024, 5:22 pm
It’s that time of year again — when winter tires become mandatory on most BC highways as the weather cools down.

October 1 is the first day drivers will need to make sure their tires have the mud and snow symbol.

The Sea to Sky Highway past Horseshoe Bay requires winter tires, and so do Highway 5 and Highway 3 past Laidlaw, just west of Hope.

Highways connecting Metro Vancouver with the Fraser Valley, including Highway 1, don’t require winter tires, and neither do other key routes on eastern Vancouver Island.

Winter tires map

A map of which highways in BC’s South Coast mandate winter tires starting October 1 (Government of BC)

“Due to a more temperate winter climate in the Lower Mainland and southeastern Vancouver Island, drivers are not required to use winter tires in many areas along the coast,” the Government of BC says on its website. “Remember, you are responsible for equipping your vehicle properly for the conditions you are driving in. Many drivers choose to use M+S tires year-round.”

Consider this your reminder to switch your tires or double-check they’re M+S before you agree to an October road trip.

