FoodCheap EatsCoffee & TeaFood NewsSpecials & DealsCanada

Starbucks has a buy-one-get-one 50% off deal happening across Canada this week

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
Oct 11 2023, 5:35 pm
Starbucks has a buy-one-get-one 50% off deal happening across Canada this week
Starbucks Canada/Instagram

If you’re looking to treat a friend to a coffee this week, you’re in luck because Starbucks is bringing back its buy-one-share-one 50% promo to locations across the country.

Until October 13, coffee lovers can head into participating locations between 2 and 6 pm local time to get this deal.

Starbucks

Starbucks/Screenshot

According to Starbucks, anyone who orders a grande or larger handcrafted drink can enjoy the promo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Starbucks Canada (@starbuckscanada)


If you’re looking for some buy-one-share-one drink inspiration, check out the Starbucks fall drink menu here. 

Dished StaffDished Staff
+ Dished
+ Cheap Eats
+ Coffee & Tea
+ Food News
+ Specials & Deals
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop