If you’re looking to treat a friend to a coffee this week, you’re in luck because Starbucks is bringing back its buy-one-share-one 50% promo to locations across the country.

Until October 13, coffee lovers can head into participating locations between 2 and 6 pm local time to get this deal.

According to Starbucks, anyone who orders a grande or larger handcrafted drink can enjoy the promo.

If you’re looking for some buy-one-share-one drink inspiration, check out the Starbucks fall drink menu here.