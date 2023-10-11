Starbucks has a buy-one-get-one 50% off deal happening across Canada this week
If you’re looking to treat a friend to a coffee this week, you’re in luck because Starbucks is bringing back its buy-one-share-one 50% promo to locations across the country.
Until October 13, coffee lovers can head into participating locations between 2 and 6 pm local time to get this deal.
According to Starbucks, anyone who orders a grande or larger handcrafted drink can enjoy the promo.
If you’re looking for some buy-one-share-one drink inspiration, check out the Starbucks fall drink menu here.