Immersive Marvel S.T.A.T.I.O.N. experience officially opens in Burnaby (PHOTOS)

A new immersive experience into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is officially opening in Burnaby on Friday, March 3, and it’s great fun for Marvel fans of all ages.

At the Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. experience, you’ll be invited to join the Scientific Training And Tactical Intelligence Operative Network.

Once you walk through the doors, expect to be briefed on your training by Maria Hill (played by Vancouver’s own Cobie Smulders) before continuing the experience.

As a new recruit, you’re tasked with learning the history, science, engineering, genetics, and profiles of your favourite Avengers.

So, as you embark on training, you’ll see exhibits dedicated to all your favourite MCU heroes and villains filled with props, costumes, photo-ops, and interactive displays.

You can jump on Bucky’s motorcycle, see if you are worthy of Mjølnir, play with Hank Pym’s ants, and test Captain America’s shield.

The experience has a similar layout and vibe to other immersive exhibitions like Beyond King Tut and Beyond Van Goh, using large video displays and big sound to draw you into the world of Marvel.

And you’ll also exit through the gift shop, full of comic books, toys, posters, and letterman jackets for each Avenger.

But be prepared because, after your training, there’s one final test you must complete before you officially become an agent of Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N.!

Ready to see if you have what it takes? Tickets are on sale now.

When: March 3 to May 28, 2023

Time: 10 am to 7 pm (Monday to Wednesday), 10 am to 9 pm (Thursday to Saturday)

Where: The Amazing Brentwood, 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Tickets: Prices start at $29 for adults and $23 for children (plus ticketing fees), with discounts for students, seniors, and groups. VIP packages are also available, and infants under three years old are free. Purchase online.

With files from Daniel Chai