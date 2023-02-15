10 fun events to check out in Metro Vancouver this Family Day weekend
Family time is the best time, especially when it’s also a long weekend. So gather your fam and make plans with our rundown of fun events around Metro Vancouver!
From FAN EXPO Vancouver to Chosen Family Day at VMF Winter Arts Hub, here are 10 events to check out this Family Day Weekend, February 19 to 21.
FAN EXPO Vancouver 2023
What: FAN EXPO Vancouver, one of BC’s largest pop-culture events, returns to the Vancouver Convention Centre from February 18 to 20. The annual event brings together tens of thousands of people ranging from comic book fans, cosplay lovers, sci-fi, horror, and anime aficionados, and gaming fanatics, to name a few.
Plus, there are family-friendly experiences and huge celebrities to meet as well. Visit the Vancouver Lego Users Club booth, play some board games with Meeple Leaf, and stop by Trainer Town and Pokémon Training Camp for interactive activities.
When: February 18 to 20, 2023
Time: 10 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 6 pm (Sunday) 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday and Monday)
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, West Building, Halls B And C — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Family Day at Museum of Vancouver: Local Storytellers
What: Admission to Museum of Vancouver (MOV) is free for Family Day and visitors are invited to discover the local stories featured in its History Galleries and feature exhibitions. Explore A Seat at the Table: Chinese Immigration and British Columbia, All We Want is More: The Tobias Wong Project, and That Which Sustains Us and Spirit Journeys: Walking with Resilience, Wellbeing, and Respect.
Guests can also register for scheduled programming with local storytellers during the Family Day event.
When: February 20, 2023
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Museum of Vancouver — 1100 Chestnut Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free, scheduled programming requires either registration or purchase of a ticket
Black History Month Family Day
What: Coquitlam Heritage hosts its fourth annual Black History Month Family Day. Guests will hear live music from a variety of African musical traditions and styles, discover booths from community partners, and try African-inspired treats
The free, all-ages event will also feature face painting, balloon animals, and selfie opportunities with a princess.
When: February 18, 2023
Time: 12 to 3 pm
Where: Victoria Community Hall – 3435 Victoria Drive, Coquitlam
Cost: Free
Chosen Family Day at VMF Winter Arts Hub with Haus of Bukuru
What: Vancouver Winter Pride Festival, Haus of Bukuru and VMF Winter Arts come together to celebrate the joy of chosen families. Everyone is invited to bring their loved ones to the VMF Winter Arts Hub for a children’s storytime, family-friendly drag performances, and a dance party. There will also be a special Science Surprises show by Science World from 1 to 1:30 pm
When: February 21, 2023
Time: 1 to 9 pm
Where: Winter Arts Hub at šxwƛ ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square on the north side of the Vancouver Art Gallery – 850 West Georgia Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Sacred Journey at Science World
What: Sacred Journey is an immersive experience at Science World that spotlights the resurgence of Northwest Coast canoe cultures via art, immersive audio, video displays, and interactive experiences.
There will also be amazing modern Northwest Coast style graphic design and mask carving by Chazz Mack, Ian Reid (Nusi), Kelsey (KC) Hall, and Roy Henry Vickers to explore.
When: Now until February 20, 2023
Time: 10 am to 5 pm. Members can enjoy early access to the dome at 9:30 am
Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $20.30-$30.40, children who are ages 2 and under get in free and don’t require a ticket. Purchase online.
VMF Winter Arts 2023
What: The third annual VMF Winter Arts is transforming public spaces across downtown Vancouver into interactive, open-air galleries featuring augmented reality (AR) art and lights.
The free, all-ages outdoor festival also features a variety of exciting festivities and happenings to add to your seasonal schedule.
When: February 16 to 26, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations
Cost: Free and ticketed events
VCT Family Day Open House
What: Vancouver Civic Theatres (VCT) is hosting a Family Day open house on Saturday, February in the Queen Elizabeth Theatre lobbies. Go on a guided tour of VCT’s new art exhibition Aural Bodies by Sylvan Hamburger, create some crafts, and enjoy a live classical music performance, by the VSO School of Music Astral Quartet
When: February 18, 2023
Time: 10 am to1 pm
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Family Day at Vancouver Art Gallery
What: Vancouver Art Gallery’s Family Day invites guests to be inspired by current exhibitions Jin-me Yoon: About Time, Marie Khouri – I Love and
Guud san glans Robert Davidson: A Line That Bends But Does Not Break. Attendees of all ages will enjoy a series of activities that explores how creativity can lead to the change we want to see in the world.
Highlights include self-guided watercolour painting session in the Annex Workshop, making a mixed media collage, and guided and self-guided tours.
When: February 20, 2023
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Vancouver Art Gallery – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free for children 12 and under, when accompanied by an adult. Free for Gallery Members or with admission. Purchase Online
Family Day at Vancouver Maritime Museum
What: The Vancouver Maritime Museum is celebrating Family Day by offering free admission on February 20. The event features fun family activities, a storytime in the Children’s gallery, hot chocolate, Bannock, and more.
Explore the interactive display in the lobby to learn about the journey of three immigrant families that came to Canada by sea. Young ones will also enjoy climbing aboard a boat and learning about sea creatures and Tsleil-Waututh culture, and discovering the built environment of the largest port in Canada.
When: February 20, 2023
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Vancouver Maritime Museum -1905 Ogden Avenue, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Family Day Toonie Skate
What: The City of Burnaby has a variety of Family Day events lined up, including two Toonie Skates. Drop by Bill Copeland Sports Centre from 9 am to 1:30 pm for a family skate, crafts, and face painting. There will even be an optional pancake breakfast served for a $5 minimum donation.
In the evening, head on by Kensington Complex from 5 to 8 pm for another family skate event.
When: February 20, 2023
Time: 9 am to 1:30 pm (Bill Copeland Sports Centre), 5 to 8 pm (Kensington Complex)
Where: Bill Copeland Sports Centre – 3676 Kensington Avenue, Burnaby; Kensington Complex – 6159 Curtis Street, Burnaby
Cost: $2