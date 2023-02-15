10 fun events to check out in Metro Vancouver this Family Day weekend

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Family time is the best time, especially when it’s also a long weekend. So gather your fam and make plans with our rundown of fun events around Metro Vancouver!

From FAN EXPO Vancouver to Chosen Family Day at VMF Winter Arts Hub, here are 10 events to check out this Family Day Weekend, February 19 to 21.

What: FAN EXPO Vancouver, one of BC’s largest pop-culture events, returns to the Vancouver Convention Centre from February 18 to 20. The annual event brings together tens of thousands of people ranging from comic book fans, cosplay lovers, sci-fi, horror, and anime aficionados, and gaming fanatics, to name a few.

Plus, there are family-friendly experiences and huge celebrities to meet as well. Visit the Vancouver Lego Users Club booth, play some board games with Meeple Leaf, and stop by Trainer Town and Pokémon Training Camp for interactive activities.

When: February 18 to 20, 2023

Time: 10 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 6 pm (Sunday) 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday and Monday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre, West Building, Halls B And C — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Family Day at Museum of Vancouver: Local Storytellers What: Admission to Museum of Vancouver (MOV) is free for Family Day and visitors are invited to discover the local stories featured in its History Galleries and feature exhibitions. Explore A Seat at the Table: Chinese Immigration and British Columbia, All We Want is More: The Tobias Wong Project, and That Which Sustains Us and Spirit Journeys: Walking with Resilience, Wellbeing, and Respect. Guests can also register for scheduled programming with local storytellers during the Family Day event. When: February 20, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Museum of Vancouver — 1100 Chestnut Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free, scheduled programming requires either registration or purchase of a ticket

What: Coquitlam Heritage hosts its fourth annual Black History Month Family Day. Guests will hear live music from a variety of African musical traditions and styles, discover booths from community partners, and try African-inspired treats

The free, all-ages event will also feature face painting, balloon animals, and selfie opportunities with a princess.

When: February 18, 2023

Time: 12 to 3 pm

Where: Victoria Community Hall – 3435 Victoria Drive, Coquitlam

Cost: Free

Chosen Family Day at VMF Winter Arts Hub with Haus of Bukuru What: Vancouver Winter Pride Festival, Haus of Bukuru and VMF Winter Arts come together to celebrate the joy of chosen families. Everyone is invited to bring their loved ones to the VMF Winter Arts Hub for a children’s storytime, family-friendly drag performances, and a dance party. There will also be a special Science Surprises show by Science World from 1 to 1:30 pm When: February 21, 2023

Time: 1 to 9 pm

Where: Winter Arts Hub at šxwƛ ̓ ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square on the north side of the Vancouver Art Gallery – 850 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free Sacred Journey at Science World What: Sacred Journey is an immersive experience at Science World that spotlights the resurgence of Northwest Coast canoe cultures via art, immersive audio, video displays, and interactive experiences. There will also be amazing modern Northwest Coast style graphic design and mask carving by Chazz Mack, Ian Reid (Nusi), Kelsey (KC) Hall, and Roy Henry Vickers to explore. When: Now until February 20, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm. Members can enjoy early access to the dome at 9:30 am

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $20.30-$30.40, children who are ages 2 and under get in free and don’t require a ticket. Purchase online. VMF Winter Arts 2023 What: The third annual VMF Winter Arts is transforming public spaces across downtown Vancouver into interactive, open-air galleries featuring augmented reality (AR) art and lights. The free, all-ages outdoor festival also features a variety of exciting festivities and happenings to add to your seasonal schedule. When: February 16 to 26, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events VCT Family Day Open House What: Vancouver Civic Theatres (VCT) is hosting a Family Day open house on Saturday, February in the Queen Elizabeth Theatre lobbies. Go on a guided tour of VCT’s new art exhibition Aural Bodies by Sylvan Hamburger, create some crafts, and enjoy a live classical music performance, by the VSO School of Music Astral Quartet When: February 18, 2023

Time: 10 am to1 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver Art Gallery’s Family Day invites guests to be inspired by current exhibitions Jin-me Yoon: About Time, Marie Khouri – I Love and G uud san glans Robert Davidson: A Line That Bends But Does Not Break. Attendees of all ages will enjoy a series of activities that explores how creativity can lead to the change we want to see in the world.

Highlights include self-guided watercolour painting session in the Annex Workshop, making a mixed media collage, and guided and self-guided tours.

When: February 20, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free for children 12 and under, when accompanied by an adult. Free for Gallery Members or with admission. Purchase Online