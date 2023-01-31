FoodRestaurants & BarsDessertsFood EventsSpecials & DealsBest of

The best places to get swoon-worthy Valentine's Day treats in Vancouver

Hanna McLean
Jan 31 2023, 7:26 pm
Mon Paris Pâtisserie | @thepiehole/Instagram

It’s officially the season of love, and that means there are some stellar treats up for grabs, ones we think you’ll fall head over heels for.

No matter who you’re hoping to impress this Valentine’s Day, these lovely bites are enough to make your sweetheart melt.

Treat yourself or someone you love. Here are the best Valentine’s Day treats in Vancouver to try in February.

Beaucoup Bakery

 

  • 6-inch heart-shaped vanilla Parisian Flan
  • Nama Chocolate Collection (three flavours, passionfruit, strawberry, matcha)
  • Ispahan Cake with lychee jam and rose ivoire mousse
  • Sticky Toffee Boba Croissant

Address: 2150 Fir Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-732-4222

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Buttermere Patisserie

  • Limited edition 9-piece chocolate box
  • The Love Note Cake
  • Butterfly Valentine Cake

Address: 636 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-956-7789

Instagram

Ladurée

  • Heart-shaped Ispahan Cake
  • Valentine’s Day version of the classic Religieuse Cake
  • Ladurée’s famous macarons can be customized with a personalized message

Address: 1141 Robson Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-3030

Facebook | Instagram

Shangri-La Hotel Vancouver

Valentine's Day Treats

Valentine Smash Cake (Courtesy Shangri-La Hotel Vancouver)

  • Hot Chocolate Bombs
  • Smash Cake

Address: 1128 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Instagram

BETA5

  • Cherry Cola Polygon Bar
  • ‘Love U S’more’ Chocolate Hearts
  • Cookie Monster Polygon Bar
  • ‘I Love U S’more’ Teddy Bear
  • I ❤️ U Cream Puff Pack
  • 2023 Valentine’s Chocolate Collection 

Address: 413 Industrial Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-669-3336

Facebook | Instagram

The Pie Hole

 

  • Valentine Mini Pies
  • Apple Sweetie Pie

Address: 7832 6 Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-553-7437

Address: 1864 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-563-1000

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Temper Chocolate and Pastry

  • Edible Heart Showpieces
  • Signature Temper Chocolate Boxes
  • Heart-Shaped Chocolate Lollipops
  • Solid Heart-Shaped Chocolates with Strawberry Chocolate Drizzle
  • Heart-Shaped Peppermint Patties
  • Vanilla Almond Raspberry Jam-Filled Cookies
  • Individual Heart-Shaped Vanilla Mascarpone Mousse Cakes with Cassis Crème Hearts

Address: 2409 Marine Drive, West Vancouver
Phone: 604-281-1152

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Mon Paris Patisserie

  • Heart-Shaped Love Birds Cake
  • Truffle Tower
  • Chocolate Potted Camellia
  • Chocolate High Heel
  • Louis Vuitton Chocolate Bag
  • 16-piece variety of Bonbons
  • French Macarons

Address: 4396 Beresford Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-564-5665

Facebook | Instagram

Thomas Haas

  • Handcrafted Heart
  • Chocolate Valentine Jewellery Box
  • Cupid, Hearts & Love Letters
  • Round Valentine Flowerpot
  • Heart-Shaped Barks (3 sizes)
  • Chocolate Gifts Boxes

Address: 2539 W Broadway Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-736-1848

Address: #289 998 Harbourside Drive, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-924-1847

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Hanna McLean
