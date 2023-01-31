The best places to get swoon-worthy Valentine's Day treats in Vancouver
It’s officially the season of love, and that means there are some stellar treats up for grabs, ones we think you’ll fall head over heels for.
No matter who you’re hoping to impress this Valentine’s Day, these lovely bites are enough to make your sweetheart melt.
Treat yourself or someone you love. Here are the best Valentine’s Day treats in Vancouver to try in February.
Beaucoup Bakery
- 6-inch heart-shaped vanilla Parisian Flan
- Nama Chocolate Collection (three flavours, passionfruit, strawberry, matcha)
- Ispahan Cake with lychee jam and rose ivoire mousse
- Sticky Toffee Boba Croissant
Address: 2150 Fir Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-732-4222
Buttermere Patisserie
- Limited edition 9-piece chocolate box
- The Love Note Cake
- Butterfly Valentine Cake
Address: 636 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-956-7789
Ladurée
- Heart-shaped Ispahan Cake
- Valentine’s Day version of the classic Religieuse Cake
- Ladurée’s famous macarons can be customized with a personalized message
Address: 1141 Robson Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-3030
Shangri-La Hotel Vancouver
- Hot Chocolate Bombs
- Smash Cake
Address: 1128 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
BETA5
- Cherry Cola Polygon Bar
- ‘Love U S’more’ Chocolate Hearts
- Cookie Monster Polygon Bar
- ‘I Love U S’more’ Teddy Bear
- I ❤️ U Cream Puff Pack
- 2023 Valentine’s Chocolate Collection
Address: 413 Industrial Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-669-3336
The Pie Hole
- Valentine Mini Pies
- Apple Sweetie Pie
Address: 7832 6 Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-553-7437
Address: 1864 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-563-1000
Temper Chocolate and Pastry
- Edible Heart Showpieces
- Signature Temper Chocolate Boxes
- Heart-Shaped Chocolate Lollipops
- Solid Heart-Shaped Chocolates with Strawberry Chocolate Drizzle
- Heart-Shaped Peppermint Patties
- Vanilla Almond Raspberry Jam-Filled Cookies
- Individual Heart-Shaped Vanilla Mascarpone Mousse Cakes with Cassis Crème Hearts
Address: 2409 Marine Drive, West Vancouver
Phone: 604-281-1152
Mon Paris Patisserie
- Heart-Shaped Love Birds Cake
- Truffle Tower
- Chocolate Potted Camellia
- Chocolate High Heel
- Louis Vuitton Chocolate Bag
- 16-piece variety of Bonbons
- French Macarons
Address: 4396 Beresford Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-564-5665
Thomas Haas
- Handcrafted Heart
- Chocolate Valentine Jewellery Box
- Cupid, Hearts & Love Letters
- Round Valentine Flowerpot
- Heart-Shaped Barks (3 sizes)
- Chocolate Gifts Boxes
Address: 2539 W Broadway Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-736-1848
Address: #289 998 Harbourside Drive, North Vancouver
Phone: 604-924-1847