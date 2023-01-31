The best places to get swoon-worthy Valentine's Day treats in Vancouver

It’s officially the season of love, and that means there are some stellar treats up for grabs, ones we think you’ll fall head over heels for.

No matter who you’re hoping to impress this Valentine’s Day, these lovely bites are enough to make your sweetheart melt.

Treat yourself or someone you love. Here are the best Valentine’s Day treats in Vancouver to try in February.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beaucoup Bakery (@beaucoupbakery)

6-inch heart-shaped vanilla Parisian Flan

Nama Chocolate Collection (three flavours, passionfruit, strawberry, matcha)

Ispahan Cake with lychee jam and rose ivoire mousse

Sticky Toffee Boba Croissant

Address: 2150 Fir Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-732-4222

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Limited edition 9-piece chocolate box

The Love Note Cake

Butterfly Valentine Cake

Address: 636 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-956-7789

Instagram

Heart-shaped Ispahan Cake

Valentine’s Day version of the classic Religieuse Cake

Ladurée’s famous macarons can be customized with a personalized message

Address: 1141 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-3030

Facebook | Instagram

Hot Chocolate Bombs

Smash Cake

Address: 1128 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BETA5 CHOCOLATES + CREAM PUFFS (@beta5chocolates)

Cherry Cola Polygon Bar

‘Love U S’more’ Chocolate Hearts

Cookie Monster Polygon Bar

‘I Love U S’more’ Teddy Bear

I ❤️ U Cream Puff Pack

2023 Valentine’s Chocolate Collection

Address: 413 Industrial Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-669-3336

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Pie Hole (@thepiehole)

Valentine Mini Pies

Apple Sweetie Pie

Address: 7832 6 Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-553-7437

Address: 1864 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-563-1000

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Edible Heart Showpieces

Signature Temper Chocolate Boxes

Heart-Shaped Chocolate Lollipops

Solid Heart-Shaped Chocolates with Strawberry Chocolate Drizzle

Heart-Shaped Peppermint Patties

Vanilla Almond Raspberry Jam-Filled Cookies

Individual Heart-Shaped Vanilla Mascarpone Mousse Cakes with Cassis Crème Hearts

Address: 2409 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Phone: 604-281-1152

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Heart-Shaped Love Birds Cake

Truffle Tower

Chocolate Potted Camellia

Chocolate High Heel

Louis Vuitton Chocolate Bag

16-piece variety of Bonbons

French Macarons

Address: 4396 Beresford Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-564-5665

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomas Haas Patisserie (@thaaschocolates)

Handcrafted Heart

Chocolate Valentine Jewellery Box

Cupid, Hearts & Love Letters

Round Valentine Flowerpot

Heart-Shaped Barks (3 sizes)

Chocolate Gifts Boxes

Address: 2539 W Broadway Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-736-1848

Address: #289 998 Harbourside Drive, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-924-1847

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram