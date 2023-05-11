The weather is heating up (in a big way) and so are the food truck festivals.

This weekend, the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival organizers are set to throw a Block Party in Coquitlam, complete with a beer garden, live entertainment, and food trucks, of course.

The two-day event will be happening on Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14 – great news for the moms out there who happen to love food trucks and street parties.

Taking place at Town Centre Park at 1299 Pinetree Way, the festival will run from 11 am to 8 pm on the Saturday and from 11 am to 7 pm on the Sunday.

With more than 20 participating food trucks on site, with both vegan and vegetarian options, as well as family and dog-friendly activities, the community event is shaping up to be a hot one.

Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival – Coquitlam Block Party

When: Saturday, May 13 from 11 am to 8 pm and Sunday, May 14 from 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Town Centre Park, 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam