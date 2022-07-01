EventsNewsConcerts

Maroon 5's Vancouver concert has just been cancelled

Laine Mitchell
|
Jul 1 2022, 3:32 pm
Maroon 5's Vancouver concert has just been cancelled
@maroon5/Instagram
Bad news for Maroon 5 fans: the group’s Vancouver concert has just been cancelled.

According to Ticketmaster, it looks like six of their Canadian shows aren’t happening either. In addition to Vancouver, concert dates have also been cancelled in Calgary (August 3), Edmonton (August 5), Saskatoon (August 6), Ottawa (August 19), and Montreal (August 20).

The band has yet to give a reason for the cancelled shows.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maroon 5 (@maroon5)

Maroon 5 was originally scheduled to perform at Rogers Arena on August 1. For now, it looks like the group’s next Canadian appearance is on Saturday, July 9 at the Festival d’été de Québec.

