Yeah baby: Gas prices across Canada are set to drop tomorrow

Saturday might be a good day to fill up the tank if you’re a driver in cities across Canada because a gas price analysis service forecasts prices are going to drop.

Gas Wizard predicts prices across Ontario, British Columbia and Montreal will drop by five to eight cents per litre on Saturday, July 2.

You might also like: Freeland says gas price tax break is on the table but green transition is "urgent"

This Alberta town named one of the top 10 best places to live in Canada

Prairies battered by storms as three tornadoes touch down (VIDEOS/PHOTOS)

Here are some major cities that will see some relief at the pumps tomorrow:

Toronto gas prices for Saturday, July 2

Regular: $1.879 per litre, a decrease of six cents.

London gas prices for Saturday, July 2

Regular: $1.869 per litre, a decrease of six cents.

Barrie gas prices for Saturday, July 2

Regular: $1.869 per litre, a decrease of six cents.

Vancouver gas prices for Saturday, July 2

Regular: $2.079 per litre, a decrease of seven cents.

Victoria gas prices for Saturday, July 2

Regular: $2.079 per litre, a decrease of eight cents.

Montreal gas prices for Saturday, July 2

Regular: $2.029 per litre, a decrease of six cents.

So text your friends and call your parents to warn them to try and coast on fumes if they have to until Saturday. We have to save the most money we can!

The drop won’t last long though — gas prices are set to go back up come Sunday.