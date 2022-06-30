Vancouver's Canada Day weekend forecast: Sunny at first but raining later

If you’re planning outdoor activities this Canada Day long weekend, you may want to schedule them earlier rather than later.

The forecast for Metro Vancouver is calling for sunny skies and pleasant temperatures in the first half of the weekend, but rain threatens to dampen the mood on Sunday.

Vancouver will see sunny skies and a high of 22°C on Friday, and the pleasant weather should continue for Saturday when it’s a mix of sun and cloud and slightly warmer at 23°C.

But by Sunday, rain could be on the horizon. Environment Canada is calling for a 40% chance of showers with a high of 21°C. The Weather Network pegs the chance of rain even higher at 70%.

Our ideal long weekend plan? Fun in the sun on Friday and Saturday followed by a lazy, guilt-free day at home on Sunday.