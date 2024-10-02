Marie-Philip Poulin marries her Team Canada teammate

Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey might have won six Olympic medals between the two of them for Canada over the years, but they officially became much more than teammates over the weekend.

On Saturday, Poulin and Stacey officially got married at a private ceremony, but that doesn’t mean it was short on guests.

The happy couple became engaged in May 2023. In addition to playing for the Canada national women’s hockey team, the two are teammates on Montreal Victoire in the PWHL.

The event was a star-studded affair, featuring several Canadian teammates, game legends such as Julie Chu and Caroline Ouellette, other Olympic athletes like Tessa Virtue, and media personalities like Sportsnet’s Ailish Forfar and TSN’s Kate Beirness.

Here’s a bunch of pictures from guests of themselves celebrating with the newlyweds:

“If the world could only embrace a percentage of the amount of love, joy and authenticity that was shared last night we would all be in such a better place,” Stacey’s longtime personal trainer, Daniel Noble, shared alongside an Instagram video of the couple’s first dance.

Poulin, 33, and Stacey, 30, have been longtime staples of the women’s national hockey team. Poulin has scored the game-winning goal in the gold medal games in three out of four of the Olympics in which she competed (2010, 2014, and 2022), while Stacey has competed in each of the last two Olympics alongside her now-wife. The pair have also combined for seven gold medals at the world championship.

The pair will begin competing for a second ring — a PWHL one, rather — when the season continues in the coming months. With Poulin and Stacey finishing third and ninth in league scoring, respectively, this past season, we can only assume the newlyweds will continue to light it up in the league’s second season.