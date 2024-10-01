How much Messi tickets cost for Toronto match this weekend

Lionel Messi is scheduled to be in Toronto in just four days, but it’s still uncertain exactly whether the global superstar will be suiting up for Inter Miami.

In case you somehow missed it, the 2022 World Cup winner, eight-time Ballon d’Or winner as the best men’s player in the world, and overall global icon has been playing the last season and a half in South Florida, where he instantly became the face of Major League Soccer.

Messi played just six MLS matches last season, all of which were in the United States. But when Miami’s 2024 season schedule came out, Canadian fans felt some anxiety about how often he’d suit up north of the border. While he was scheduled to come to all three MLS markets in Canada, Vancouver, Montreal, and Toronto, there were fears, for various reasons, that he wouldn’t make the trips.

Messi did suit up in Montreal on May 12 but notoriously did not make the trip to Vancouver’s BC Place for Miami’s match against the Whitecaps on May 25, much to the dismay of local fans.

Meanwhile, there’s been no clarity either way about whether Messi will be playing this upcoming weekend in Toronto. While he is healthy, first-place Inter Miami has three games left in their season and is seven points up in the race for the regular season title, known as the Supporters’ Shield. With a win tomorrow night against Columbus, Miami could clinch the title and conceivably rest Messi ahead of the MLS playoffs.

How much does it cost to see Messi play?

Kickoff is set for 4 pm ET Saturday at Toronto’s BMO Field. The cheapest tickets as of press time go for $235 for a pair of seats on Ticketmaster.

While expensive, it’s hardly out of place for the prices of Toronto events. For comparison, tickets to the Toronto Maple Leafs home opener on October 12 against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins are going for $290 on Stubhub for the cheapest tickets right now.

The Toronto sports scene has seen plenty of stars play here over the years, but Messi might be the biggest one yet if he plays.