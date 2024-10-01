J.T. Miller explains why he's been MIA in Canucks preseason so far

J.T. Miller solved the mystery of why he hasn’t played in a Vancouver Canucks preseason game this year.

The 31-year-old has yet to suit up for a game despite the team already playing five contests. Canucks stars like captain Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson, and Jake DeBrusk, as well as veterans like Tyler Myers, have all suited up for games already.

The centre confirmed his absence has been related to an injury concern, although it does not appear to be anything serious.

“I’ve just been kind of taking care of something and not forcing it,” explained Miller to the media at Rogers Arena today. “We’ve had the luxury of having some time over the last two weeks. Just trying to be smart. Should be good to go Friday.”

“I was worried if I got in [a game] earlier, something could have made something worse that we didn’t need to. I’ll be ready to go Friday.”

"We put so much emphasis on summer training and coming to camp early as a group and getting together. Right now it feels like last year, feels like we're a close team, even the new guys."

Even though he has yet to appear in a game, the veteran has been skating with his teammates in practices. This should hopefully ensure he’s not too rusty when he returns to the lineup.

“He came in [to training camp] in great shape,” head coach Rick Tocchet said about Miller. “He’s never had a bad practice, he’s pushing the pace out there so I’m not worried about him.”

Miller isn’t the only Canucks player dealing with something minor, as centre Pius Suter didn’t skate with the team today.

The centre is “being evaluated after last night’s game,” said coach Tocchet today. He reportedly got “banged up” during a scuffle with Corey Perry during last night’s game against the Edmonton Oilers. There are no signs Suter will be out long-term at this point in time.

The Canucks cut 13 players today as they continue to work towards finalizing their opening night roster. The team has the lone preseason game on Friday left before they start their regular season campaign.