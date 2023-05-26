Marie-Philip Poulin is getting married to her Team Canada teammate

Canada’s favourite hockey couple is tying the knot.

On Friday, Marie-Philip Poulin announced on Instagram that she and her teammate, Laura Stacey, are engaged.

Poulin, the captain of the Canada women’s national ice hockey team, posted multiple photos of her and Stacey in Hawaii following the proposal. “Best question I ever asked,” Poulin wrote in the caption. “She said OUI.”

Stacey made her own social media post about the big announcement, sharing a photo of her long-time partner on the beach with a corresponding bilingual caption that reads “You•Me•Oui•Forever.”

Messages of congratulations have already started pouring in from the hockey community. “Félicitations,” wrote the Team Canada social team. “Yes!!!! Congratulations you two,” Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner added in the comments section.

Stacey and Poulin’s teammates have also shared celebratory messages.

“Best part of my day,” teammate Ann-Renée Desbiens commented. “Power couple,” wrote assistant captain Brianne Jenner.

The couple have played for Canada for over a decade and won multiple accolades together, including a gold medal at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. In that tournament, Poulin became the first hockey player, man or woman, to score in four Olympic gold-medal games (2010, 2014, 2018, 2022).