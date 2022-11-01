Mariah Carey rings in the Christmas season in the most iconic way (VIDEO)
Mariah Carey has declared it’s Christmas.
And she did it in the most iconic way possible — with an elaborate announcement video, fit for the holiday queen.
In a video posted across all of her social media accounts at precisely 12:01 am on November 1, the singer rang in the holiday season.
The video starts with her dressed as a witch riding her Peloton bike in a dark forest surrounded by jack-o-lanterns.
A bat shaped like a calendar flutters around her, counting the days down until November 1.
Her witches cackle transitions into a whistle note as she sings, “IT’S TIME!!!”
All of a sudden she’s in her classic Santa suit, riding a reindeer in a winter wonderland.
“I don’t want a lot for Christmas…”
IT’S TIME!!! 🎄☃️ #MariahSZN pic.twitter.com/CtRsxYyLo8
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 1, 2022
You could say Halloween is really the eve of #MariahSZN, as fans excitedly awaited to hear the chimes of the iconic jingle bells in “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”
Mariah Carey at exactly 12:00 AM on November 1st pic.twitter.com/LQqiIoh600
— Nick #MariahSZN (@NicholasMcCart5) October 31, 2022
Mariah Carey defrosting pic.twitter.com/oAVGwfToRa
— all reaction videos (@allreactionvids) October 31, 2022
The singer did not disappoint.
“You’ve outdone yourself dahling! I’m so glad it’s time again😍” a fan replied to her video.
ITS TIME pic.twitter.com/Af2qgYGCF5
— Music Box (@meltriahaway) November 1, 2022
Thankfully, you can experience her Christmas cheer in person.
Carey announced a Christmas tour with only two dates — Toronto on December 11 and New York on December 13 at Madison Square Garden.
Grab those tickets while you can! Happy Mariah season!