The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail is back next month (PHOTOS)

Zoe Demarco
Zoe Demarco
|
Oct 11 2022, 7:00 pm
The Canadian Tire Christmas Trail is back next month (PHOTOS)
Canadian Tire Christmas Trail
Toronto’s most festive drive-thru experience returns next month to whisk the city into the holiday season.

The immersive Canadian Tire Christmas Trail is back on November 12 and will be spreading holiday cheer through to December 23.

Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire

Marking Canadian Tire’s 100th birthday, the 2022 iteration of the Christmas Trail will be the celebration of the century.

Featuring thousands of twinkling lights, festive treats, and live entertainment, the 1.5-kilometre trail returns with brand new interactive displays, including one with Mrs. Claus double-checking the naughty and nice list.

Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire

Another is reminiscent of a day at the ski hill and includes tobogganers and inflatable characters, including Santa enjoying an aprés-ski break in a Muskoka chair.

A traditional Christmas market display takes guests through a festive tunnel, passing by market huts, carolers, a skating rink, a merry-go-round, and a Ferris wheel.

Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire

As in years past, guests will have the chance to take a photo with Santa himself from the comfort of their own vehicle. This year Old Saint Nick can be found in a snowy winter wonderland.

Tickets for the highly-anticipated multi-sensory experience will go on sale at 12:00 pm on Sunday, November 6. Anyone who’s already got the Christmas spirit can subscribe for more information here.

Canadian Tire Christmas Trail

When: November 12 to December 23

Where: 1000 Murray Ross Parkway, North York

Tickets: $25 per car | Tickets go on sale at 12:00 pm on November 6 and will be released biweekly on Sundays at 12:00 pm

Zoe DemarcoZoe Demarco
