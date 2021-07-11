Marginalized person run over, pepper sprayed in Nanaimo: RCMP

RCMP in Nanaimo are investigating a “disturbing incident” in which a marginalized person was run over by a small car and then pepper sprayed.

According to the RCMP, a 45-year-old man was pushing a shopping cart along Victoria Avenue, near 102nd street, at 9:30 pm on July 10 when a black car stopped next to him.

The man and the occupants of the car exchanged words, and then the driver allegedly sped up and drove over the man, knocking him to the ground.

Police said an occupant then got out of the car and pepper sprayed the victim as he lay on the ground. The vehicle proceeded to speed off in an unknown direction.

BC Paramedics transported the victim to hospital with serious injuries. The scene was closed for several hours while police investigated and collected forensic evidence.

“This incident is extremely troubling as it appears from all accounts the victim was targeted for being a marginalized person,” said Constable Gary O’Brien.

“Our priority is to find out who is responsible and to ensure this does not happen again.”

Officers gathered the contents of the victim’s shopping cart and have secured them at the RCMP’s Nanaimo detachment until he is able to pick them up.

The suspect vehicle is described as a small black car, possibly a GMC, with several occupants inside. Witnesses were unable to identify the license plate.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file #2021-25532.