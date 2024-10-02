Fleury dons ridiculous disguise to prank teammates mid-game

Marc-Andre Fleury may be the oldest goalie in the NHL, but his sense of humour keeps him young at heart.

Along with stopping pucks and winning Cups, the 39-year-old Vezina Trophy winner has also established a reputation as one of the NHL’s top pranksters. His latest practical joke? Fooling his Minnesota Wild teammates during a preseason game.

During Minnesota’s Tuesday night matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks, Fleury wasn’t in the lineup. But that didn’t stop him from lacing up a pair of skates and getting on the ice— just not in the way you’d expect.

Sporting a fake moustache, glasses, and a cap, Fleury blended in with the ice cleanup crew, skating around pretending to be part of the staff during a first-period whistle.

Marc-Andre Fleury: goalie by night, ice crew by later night. 😂 pic.twitter.com/XCoKD1dunG — NHL (@NHL) October 2, 2024

With the disguise in place, Fleury skated around Xcel Energy Center casually with a shovel in his hand, going completely unnoticed by his teammates and coaches.

The Sorel-Tracy native may have unveiled his true identity on his way back to the tunnel, though, as he exchanged words with the bench.

While many got a chuckle from the quirky netminder’s latest stunt, it was tame compared to other pranks he’s pulled.

Back in April, Fleury raised the stakes of his ongoing prank war with ex-Wild teammate Brandon Duhaime.

After recently finding his own car wrapped in toilet paper, the goalie snuck into a parking garage and covered Duhaime’s vehicle in flowers and dirt. Along with including a note that demanded an apology from the Colorado Avalanche forward, Fleury removed all four of Duhaime’s wheels for good measure.

Drafted first overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2003, Fleury announced that the 2024-25 season would be his last after signing a one-year, $2.5 million extension with the Wild in April.