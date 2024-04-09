As one of the longest-serving goalies in the NHL, Marc-Andre Fleury has seen his fair share of tough battles on the ice.

With that said, Fleury has found himself in a different kind of rivalry these days, currently serving on the front lines of an ongoing prank war with ex-Minnesota Wild teammate Brandon Duhaime.

While the veteran netminder and 26-year-old forward started the friendly feud when they shared a locker room, it’s recently been taken up a notch with Duhaime wrapping Fleury’s car in toilet paper just last week.

But with the Wild and Avalanche facing off again on Tuesday, Fleury appears to have gotten his sweet revenge.

A Monday video shared by the Avalanche’s social team shows the exact moment Duhaime entered a parking garage to find his car covered in flowers and dirt. To make matters worse, all four of his wheels had been removed from the vehicle.

It didn’t take long to identify the three-time Stanley Cup champion as the crime’s top suspect.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colorado Avalanche (@coloradoavalanche)

“My dear friend, if you would like to know where the keys to the lock are and the tools to put the tires back on, send me an apology video,” Fleury wrote on a “For Sale” sign plastered on the Jeep’s windshield.

“No security in here, right? What do we pay these guys for?” Duhaime asked upon seeing what happened to his car.

While his teammates laughed it off, the Florida native quickly realized he would need a lift home from the rink.

“I don’t know how to change a tire,” he said. “I need a ride home.”

With tensions high, Fleury and Duhaime will both get the chance to dish it out on the ice during tonight’s game at Ball Arena.

But no matter the result, if the Sorel-Tracy native doesn’t get the apology video he requested, there’s a good chance the war will continue to rage on.