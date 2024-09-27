Gretzky's ridiculous NHL goal record could be broken this season

Like rules, some records were meant to be broken. While Wayne Gretzky has remained atop the NHL’s all-time leaderboard for both goals and points for over two decades, one of those records might finally fall.

As the 2024-25 campaign nears, Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is closing in on the unthinkable. As things currently stand, Ovechkin, considered the greatest goal-scorer of his generation, sits just 41 goals away from tying Gretzky’s record of 894.

But many wonder if he’ll be able to catch him before it’s time to hang up the skates.

With 13 40+ goal seasons under his belt, including 42 in 2022-23, the 39-year-old sniper has proven that age is just a number time and time again. However, his latest campaign, which saw him net 31 goals and 34 assists, was one of his least productive in recent memory.

While chasing down the best player in history is an extraordinary feat in itself, what makes Ovechkin’s pursuit even more remarkable is the era in which he plays. Gretzky dominated the high-scoring 1980s, a time when goaltending was not nearly as advanced as today. Ovechkin, meanwhile, has thrived in a much more defensive-minded NHL, where goaltenders are larger, more athletic, and backed by complex defensive systems.

OVECHKIN AGAIN! Career goal number 848 for Alex Ovechkin, putting Washington up by 3!#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/zoJu90t8jr — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) March 24, 2024

For example, the NHL’s average goals against per game (GAA) in the 1989-90 season—during Gretzky’s prime—was 3.56. In contrast, during Ovechkin’s highest-scoring season, when he netted 65 goals, the league-wide GAA was just 2.81.

It’s also worth noting that Ovechkin may have likely passed the record by now if it wasn’t for some of his seasons being shortened by a league-wide lockout and a pandemic.

With that said, No. 99’s accolades are nothing to sneeze at.

Remarkably, even if Gretzky had never scored a single goal, his 1,963 assists alone would still make him the NHL’s all-time points leader. That’s how far ahead of the pack he was in terms of offensive dominance.

So while the NHL may soon have a new scoring leader, the Great One’s fitting nickname isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.