Here's where families earning $200K+ live in Vancouver (MAP)

This map plots the frequency of households earning more than $200,000 annually as of Canada's 2021 census. (Mountain Math Software and Analytics)

A new map from a Vancouver-based data firm shows where high-earning families in the city live.

It uses census data overlaid on a map of Vancouver to show where households making $200,000 a year or more are located.

Jens von Bergmann of Mountain Math Software and Analytics shared the map Tuesday and told Daily Hive Urbanized he created it to see how and where the share of high-income households has increased.

Areas with a decidedly deep red hue, indicating a high proportion of households earning $200,000 per year, are found more commonly on the west side of the city.

The people living in the massive, hedge-shaded homes on South West Marine Drive are frequently high-earners, as are those living in West Point Grey.

Kerrisdale, Shaughnessy, Arbutus Ridge, and Dunbar Southlands also have a high proportion of families earning $200,000 annually. So do Yaletown and Coal Harbour.

By contrast, downtown and East Vancouver are relatively pale — indicating that fewer households there earn more than $200,000 a year.

Greater proportion of households earn $200,000 a year than last census

If you compare the most recent income map to Mountain Math’s visualization of 2016 census data, the first thing you’ll notice is many neighbourhoods now have more households earning at least $200,000.

Perhaps that’s due to inflation, or maybe the increased cost of living means only wealthy families can afford to stay in Vancouver.

Either way, new pockets of high-earning families have emerged in Burnaby Heights, Suncrest, Deer Lake, and North Vancouver.