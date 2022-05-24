Here are some of the highest-paying tech jobs in Vancouver right now

Vancouver’s tech scene continues to grow, and there are some incredible opportunities around the city.

If you work in tech and you’re looking for a new role, here’s a list of some of the highest-paying jobs in the sector right now on Indeed.

The role: The Software Architect will work on a wide range of internal applications, in-house software utilities and other dev projects to help them make business more efficient.

Salary: $130,000 to $150,000

The role: Utilize a strong grasp of computer science fundamentals to build and ship clean, well-tested features and fixes to production on its NiceJob platform.

Salary: $90,000 to $125,000

The role: They are looking for a Sr. Analytics Engineer with 2+ years of experience with Looker, SQL, data warehousing, and building ETL pipelines.

Salary: $100,000 to $150,000

The role: An experienced Full Stack Developer with a passion for data, with interest and/or experience in machine learning (ML) or Artificial Intelligence (Ai) as it pertains to data.

Salary: $80,000 to $120,000

The role: Your primary focus will be to develop front-end logics, make API requests, and handle responses from back-end services. You will also need to create servers and databases for the back end of the software, ensuring cross-platform compatibility and optimization.

Salary: $85,000 to $125,000

The role: To help develop and improve their products. They help protect thousands of companies worldwide from fraud, screening over a billion online transactions each year, and provide IP intelligence data to thousands more. As a Senior Web Developer/Engineer, you will play an important role in improving the existing websites and applications.

Salary: $172,000