Man in wheelchair killed when truck went onto sidewalk after crash in Vancouver
Nov 16 2021, 8:05 pm
A man in a wheelchair was killed by a skidding vehicle just after midnight on Tuesday in Vancouver’s West End.
It happened near Davie Street and Thurlow Street.
According to the Vancouver Police Department (VPD), there was a two-vehicle collision between a Dodge Ram and a Toyota Prius. The impact caused the Dodge Ram to skid and hit the victim, who was on the sidewalk near the intersection.
“Investigators are determining whether impairment was a contributing factor,” Constable Tania Visintin says in an emailed statement.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dash-cam footage is asked to contact VPD at 604-717-3012.
This is Vancouver’s 10th pedestrian fatality of 2021.