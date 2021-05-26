BTS fans react to getting McDonald's collab meals in regular packaging

It’s a big day for fast food fans and boy band lovers alike: McDonald’s has launched its BTS official band meal in select countries.

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a popular seven-member South Korean boy band. McDonald’s customers across Canada and the US can now order the highly-anticipated meal for themselves.

Inspired by recipes from the franchises’ South Korean locations, the signature order features 10 chicken McNuggets, medium fries, medium coke, and sweet chili and cajun dipping sauces.

Many folks that ordered today got their grub had no complaints about the food itself, but what it arrived in.

Some customers shared their grief about receiving their eats in regular McDonald’s bags, boxes, and cups, and not the purple branded packaging shown in some promo material.

The responses made us both laugh and cry.

So I got #TheBTSMeal but the McDs I went to didn’t have the special packaging. I hate it here.🧍🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ds5l7oSOjW — José/JK Mixtape⁷ (@TheJose8A) May 26, 2021

Not even the cute designs I hate my city. #TheBTSMeal pic.twitter.com/tvS0GvWrrj — ★⁷ (@mxmonie) May 26, 2021

I got the BTS Meal without BTS today 😆 not even the BTS bag but I really loved the sauces. Thanks for hyping it up @McDonalds but you really did me wrong. #TheBTSMeal pic.twitter.com/K9TBqFZCnW — 🧈 SOPESANDWICH⁷ ᴰ² 🥺⟭⟬ (@sopesandwich) May 26, 2021

Got my #BTSxMcDonalds #BTSMeal I was so excited but was met with no bts themed anything except the sauces. They didn’t even have the btsxmcd crew shirts on….I feel robbed of happiness. #badabababaimsadness @BTS_twt @McDonalds pic.twitter.com/Q3JG6XGmTC — huabpaj⁷ (@Huabpaj) May 26, 2021

Hi. I am so upset right now and almost in tears. I went to my local McDonald’s for 2 BTS meals and this is what I got. When I asked why I didn’t get the proper packaging they had no reason. If I wasn’t so darn hungry I would’ve asked for a full refund. @ErlingerJoe @MorgsF pic.twitter.com/mWUtsHzB1E — Jabe 💜🎼🖤🦢🌹🚲⁷🐳🧈 (@Jabe373) May 26, 2021

I ordered 2 BTS meals expecting the pretty packaging, however this is what I got. Very disappointed and dissatisfied😐😞😡can you explain????? pic.twitter.com/UytY9qaOI8 — ᴮᴱSerendipity Angela⁷🧈✨Jimin (@forever7borahae) May 26, 2021

I’m so upset y’all 😭 My meal was NOT in the packaging that other ppl posted. Idk who’s at fault, but if they’re going to have it in other locations, they should have it for all. It was the only reason I decided to buy the meal (I did delivery & got 2 meals), so money wasted 😔 pic.twitter.com/mQqsVgzGWp — 👑 Princess – Hime 👑 (@KpopAnimeHime69) May 26, 2021

Umm, #BTSMeal where? I’m pretty bummed that there’s no BTS packing as advertised. I will take a #BTSxMcDonalds crew t-shirt as compensation. 😬 pic.twitter.com/Atb0W8tsSz — Bulletproof Girl Scout⁷ (@BTSxSasha) May 26, 2021

It’s worth noting that tons of people have received cute BTS collab designs with their McDonald’s order, so I guess it’s just a matter of right place, right time to get these products while supplies last.

thank you @McDonalds! believe it or not, i can suddenly sing and dance very well after eating this meal 🤤 pic.twitter.com/Re4sDmlGMd — 🧈 faye⁷ 🎨 (@jjgkthvk) May 26, 2021



McDonald’s Canada says the purple packaging is rolling out across the country and should be available at most locations. So if you’re ordering from north of the border you should be OK.

Orders for the BTS meal can be placed online, in-restaurant, or through the McDonald’s app for delivery until June 21.