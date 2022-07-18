Charges have been laid after a man apparently threatened to stab a fast food worker who wouldn’t give him a slice of pizza.

In an email to Daily Hive, the VPD says the worker wasn’t “physically injured, but understandably terrified by the ordeal.”

In a tweet this morning, Vancouver police say 31-year-old Juan Serna has been arrested and is now charged with threats and theft.

#VPDscanner: A #VPD investigation has led to charges after a man threatened to stab a fast food worker who wouldn’t give him a $2.90 slice of pizza. Juan Serna, 31, was arrested Friday and is now charged with threats and theft. Incident occurred at a pizza-by-the-slice downtown. pic.twitter.com/dQ04bx0n96 — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) July 18, 2022

Vancouver police say this happened at a pizza-by-the-slice spot in downtown Vancouver on Friday night around 8 o’clock.

Serna remains in custody and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.