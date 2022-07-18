NewsCrime

Man threatened to stab fast food worker over $2.90 slice of pizza: VPD

Amanda Wawryk
Jul 18 2022, 5:07 pm
Andrey_Popov/Shutterstock

Charges have been laid after a man apparently threatened to stab a fast food worker who wouldn’t give him a slice of pizza.

In an email to Daily Hive, the VPD says the worker wasn’t “physically injured, but understandably terrified by the ordeal.”

In a tweet this morning, Vancouver police say 31-year-old Juan Serna has been arrested and is now charged with threats and theft.

Vancouver police say this happened at a pizza-by-the-slice spot in downtown Vancouver on Friday night around 8 o’clock.

Serna remains in custody and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

