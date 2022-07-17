NewsPoliticsPop Culture

The internet thinks Trudeau looks like Jim Carrey in 'Dumb & Dumber' with new haircut

Natalia Buia
Natalia Buia
|
Jul 17 2022, 10:05 pm
The internet thinks Trudeau looks like Jim Carrey in 'Dumb & Dumber' with new haircut
Justin Trudeau/Twitter, New Line Cinema/IMDB

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was seen sporting a fresh ‘do in Chelsea, Quebec over the weekend, sparking comparisons to another fellow Canadian.

After trading in the shaggy hair and beard for a cropped cut and clean-shaven face, many compared Trudeau’s new look to Jim Carrey’s character Lloyd Christopher in Dumb & Dumber. You can’t unsee it.

“It looks like his mom took the hair clippers to him and used a bowl for the edges,” one user wrote. “Someone gave him the haircut he deserves,” wrote another before Carrey’s name was throw in the mix.

Of course, the two figures began trending on Twitter almost immediately.

This isn’t the first time Trudeau has riled up the internet with his grooming.

Twitter had a field day back in 2020 when he grew a thick salt-and-pepper beard and in 2017 when he briefly rocked a goatee.

Natalia BuiaNatalia Buia
+ News
+ Politics
+ Pop Culture
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.