Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was seen sporting a fresh ‘do in Chelsea, Quebec over the weekend, sparking comparisons to another fellow Canadian.

After trading in the shaggy hair and beard for a cropped cut and clean-shaven face, many compared Trudeau’s new look to Jim Carrey’s character Lloyd Christopher in Dumb & Dumber. You can’t unsee it.

“It looks like his mom took the hair clippers to him and used a bowl for the edges,” one user wrote. “Someone gave him the haircut he deserves,” wrote another before Carrey’s name was throw in the mix.

Of course, the two figures began trending on Twitter almost immediately.

Bahahah he looks like Jim Carey in Dumb and Dumber! How suiting! https://t.co/aOAINLWoVE — Mrs.L✌🏻🖕🇨🇦 (@lenigirl2016) July 15, 2022

Trudeau got himself a new haircut. “Well G’day mate” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/QRIxKijrH4 — reddpill2.0 (@ADailyDoseOfTr1) July 16, 2022

Justin Trudeau’s haircut is trending, which can only mean one thing: Pierre Poilievre is about to legally marry a log cabin.

— Dan Szczepanek 🇨🇦 🇺🇦 (@dszczepanek) July 15, 2022

Canadian’s Premier Justin Trudeau sporting his “New Haircut” pic.twitter.com/hcIwTDKUmO — Alvarezz aka: Uncle Walt (@ienoesis) July 17, 2022

#JustinTrudeau @iamjohnoliver it’s been too long people to tell him what fashion is from Johnny Depp’s Evil Twin to a 90’s boyband reject and Jim Carrey from Dumb And Dumber pic.twitter.com/G1JOOJIdsr — 🏳️‍🌈TheGenericSniperBrony🏳️‍🌈 (@TheGenericBrony) July 17, 2022

This isn’t the first time Trudeau has riled up the internet with his grooming.

Twitter had a field day back in 2020 when he grew a thick salt-and-pepper beard and in 2017 when he briefly rocked a goatee.