Roger Waters says he's "far, far, far more important" than Drake, The Weeknd will ever be

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters believes he’s way more important than Toronto-origin superstars Drake and The Weeknd, and he’s not afraid to say it.

Earlier this month, Waters performed in Toronto for two nights — July 8 and 9 — as part of his This Is Not A Drill tour of North America, which also includes stops in Montreal, Quebec City, Vancouver, and Edmonton.

In an interview with The Globe and Mail, the 78-year-old musician sounded quite upset about not getting the attention he believes he deserves. He claimed that Toronto’s news media outlets did not review his show and left him wondering why.

But Waters seemed particularly incensed when The Globe and Mail’s Brad Wheeler told him he was supposed to review The Weeknd’s concert instead of Waters’, until The Weeknd’s show was cancelled due to the Rogers outage that paralyzed the nation.

In response, Waters went on an impassioned tirade, where he proceeded to take potshots at The Weeknd, even pulling Drake into the conversation, for some reason.

“I have no idea what or who the Weeknd is because I don’t listen to much music. People have told me he’s a big act. Well, good luck to him. I’ve got nothing against him,” he began.

“With all due respect to the Weeknd or Drake or any of them, I am far, far, far more important than any of them will ever be, however many billions of streams they’ve got,” he claimed. “There is stuff going on here that is fundamentally important to all of our lives.”

The reaction to these words has been mixed.

Some are saying Waters was being unnecessarily mean, and seems to be putting down rap and hip-hop as a genre altogether with his comments.

Roger Waters comparing his importance in music to a genre and a community completely unrelated to him is peak white man. You don’t have to like The Weeknd to understand this is a fucking aggression. — 🫖KatastrophesAndMess🍄 (@KennadieShaygne) July 18, 2022

Others simply agree with him, citing his talent and political impact.

I’ll be supporting Roger Waters till the day I DIE BRO that man is fucking brilliant.. cant believe he’s trending over smth so small & trivial pic.twitter.com/pipV196Jb2 — kelly (@kellymonaghan_) July 18, 2022

This is why Roger Waters is more important. https://t.co/fgDai7r263 — HARLEM IS NOT FOR SALE! (@ChrisSaysRead) July 18, 2022

What do you think?