Man stabbed and killed in assault outside East Vancouver home

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
Jun 5 2022, 8:28 pm
An early morning assault resulted in the death of a 23-year-old in Vancouver this weekend.

According to Vancouver Police, they are investigating a homicide that happened in East Vancouver. It’s the city’s sixth homicide of the year.

Police say they responded to reports of an assault at a home on Bruce Street just before 3 am on Sunday, June 5.

When officers got there, they found a badly injured 23-year-old outside of the house. They were stabbed and later died from their injuries.

Police say that the victim and the suspect knew each other, and police arrested a 27-year-old at the crime scene who is now in custody.

Now, Vancouver Police Department’s Major Crime Section is investigating, and they’ve asked anyone with information on the case to reach them at 604-717-2500.

