Man stabbed and killed in assault outside East Vancouver home

An early morning assault resulted in the death of a 23-year-old in Vancouver this weekend.

According to Vancouver Police, they are investigating a homicide that happened in East Vancouver. It’s the city’s sixth homicide of the year.

Police say they responded to reports of an assault at a home on Bruce Street just before 3 am on Sunday, June 5.

When officers got there, they found a badly injured 23-year-old outside of the house. They were stabbed and later died from their injuries.

Police say that the victim and the suspect knew each other, and police arrested a 27-year-old at the crime scene who is now in custody.

#VPDNews: Vancouver Police are investigating the city’s sixth homicide of the year, after a man was stabbed and killed in East Vancouver Sunday morning. Media Release: https://t.co/vW86jZI1IA pic.twitter.com/HMsZ0rhHdG — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) June 5, 2022

Now, Vancouver Police Department’s Major Crime Section is investigating, and they’ve asked anyone with information on the case to reach them at 604-717-2500.