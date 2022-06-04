NewsCrime

Two dead following Richmond shooting on Saturday

Sarah Anderson
Jun 4 2022, 10:49 pm
Sukhwant Dhillon

Police are investigating after two people were found dead with gunshot wounds in a central Richmond neighbourhoood.

In the afternoon on Saturday, June 4, Richmond RCMP released an inital report that they were investigating a shooting in the 7000 block of Ackroyd Road.

Police said that the situation was “under control and well contained” with no immediate danger to the public.

The road was closed between No 3 Road and Minoru Boulevard.

Then, later in the day, police released additional details, saying that they had been called to the area at around 11 am that morning after receiveing a report of shots fired.

“Upon attendance, Richmond RCMP frontline officers located two deceased victims. Both having suffered gunshot wounds,” reads the release.

At this point, police do not think that this is a random act, and Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called in to help investigate.

Now, police are in the evidence gathering phase, and they want anyone with information about the investigation to come forward, including anyone with dashcam footage who was driving in the area at the time of the incident.

More to come…

