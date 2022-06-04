Police continue to investigate what happened to Chelsea Poorman, a young Indigenous woman whose remains were found in an affluent Vancouver neighbourhood last month.

On Saturday, June 4, a police presence was observed at VanDusen Gardens, not far from where the remains of a missing Indigenous woman were found weeks ago.

“We are conducting an ongoing investigation into the disappearance and death of Chelsea Poorman,” said Sergent Steve Addison with the Vancouver Police Department.

“We have shared details about today’s efforts with Chelsea’s family­.”

“This continues to be an ongoing investigation and we ask anyone who has information about Chelsea’s disappearance who has not yet come forward to contact the VPD Major Crime Section,” he continued.

There was a Vancouver Police Mobile Command Centre on-site, as well as helicopters overhead.

Poorman first went missing on September 8, 2020. Her remains were found in Shaughnessy in May 2022.

Specifically, they were discovered by a vacant home near Granville Street and West 37th Avenue, which is close to where VPD vehicles were seen on Saturday.

Poorman’s case has been one of the most high-profile instances of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Girls and Two-Spirit (MMIWG2S) in the city’s recent history.

Recently, a local Vancouver realtor was fired after media of him ripping down posters appealing for information in Poorman’s case went viral.

Supporters for Poorman and her family marched in the city last weekend to demand more action, and police have appealed to the public to come forward with information.