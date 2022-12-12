The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) is asking the public to help identify a woman who drowned near Spanish Banks in late September.

VPD initially put out a release about the victim in October of this year, but since then, no clues have turned up.

“Someone out there knew this woman and loved her, but probably doesn’t yet know about her tragic death,” said VPD Sargeant Steve Addison.

“Nobody should die in anonymity, and we’re asking anyone who sees this video to share it with their social networks so we can identify her and inform her loved ones.”

A VPD release states that the woman “appears Black” and is in her 30s.

A sketch of the victim shows her with black hair and distinctive freckles on her face. She was found floating in the waters off Spanish Banks near UBC at around 9 pm on September 29.

She was located by a tugboat crew who brought her to shore, where first responders could not resuscitate her.

VPD released a video sharing more information about the victim and what they’re hoping to find.

#VPDNews Vancouver Police have released a video appeal for new details about a woman who drowned in the waters off Spanish Banks in late September, and hope the power of social media may lead to information about who she was. Media Release: https://t.co/cdy7FcQhjG pic.twitter.com/ixEmY08uFT — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) December 12, 2022

Other details released by the VPD include the fact that she was wearing a backpack but didn’t have a wallet or identification. Investigators found a blue inflatable kayak and an orange life vest floating nearby. They also found a vial of insulin near the woman, and investigators believe she may have had diabetes, suffering medical distress before falling into the water.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 604-717-0619 or email [email protected]