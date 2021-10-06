Man left with fractured jaw after being attacked by stranger in West End: VPD

A 52-year-old was allegedly punched by a stranger and left with a fractured jaw in Vancouver’s West End last month.

The incident occurred on September 18, just after 5 am. The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) says that the male victim was walking to work near Davie and Howe Street.

A man who was reportedly walking in the opposite direction “randomly punched him in the face.”

The victim then became disoriented and was unable to stand on his feet. He was taken to the hospital shortly after. As a result of the man needing surgery, the crime went unreported for several days.

“We know the victim was picked up by a taxi in the area and taken to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery for a fractured jaw,” says Constable Visintin, VPD Spokesperson, in a statement. “Because the victim was in the hospital, the attack was not reported to police until several days later, and we were unable to immediately canvass for witnesses or collect evidence from the crime scene.”

Visintin says that the assault “appears to be completely random.” It’s believed that there were people in the area who may have witnessed the assault, and police are asking them to come forward and speak to investigators.

The suspect is described as 5’10” tall with a husky build and broad shoulders. At the time of the assault, he wore a dark hooded sweater with a dark jacket on top, blue jeans, and a dark mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.