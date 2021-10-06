Canada announces COVID-19 vaccination deadline for air travellers

Canada has announced a deadline for when air travellers and federal workers must prove they’re fully vaccinated.

All plane and train passengers will need to prove they are immunized starting at the end of October, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday.

There will be a brief period where one dose is acceptable, but only legitimate medical exemptions such as allergy to vaccine ingredients will be accepted once the rules go into place.

“These are measures to protect children flying on planes who do not yet have access to vaccines,” Trudeau said.

Federal government workers must also be fully vaccinated by the end of the month or face being put on administrative leave without pay, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced.

“We want to ensure the Government of Canada sets an example and establishes a vaccination policy that protects everyone’s safety,” Freeland said.

The new rules apply to RCMP staff, Canada Border Services Agency employees, and correctional officers.

Staff who don’t submit their proof of vaccination by October 29 could be placed on unpaid leave as soon as November 15.

Trudeau did not announce a specific date for when vaccination rules for travellers will come into effect, only saying it will happen at the end of October. October 29 is the last Friday in October, though the month ends on Sunday, October 31.