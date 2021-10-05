BC introduces COVID-19 vaccine policy for government workers

The provincial government has announced a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy for its public service employees.

The announcement was made on Tuesday morning. The BC Public Service Agency says it will require its employees to be fully vaccinated by November 22, 2021. The agency has approximately 30,000 employees.

“As more employees return to their regular workplaces later in the fall, this provides an additional and reassuring layer of protection for workers who are continuing the vital work of serving British Columbians,” reads a statement from the BC Government.

Full proof of vaccination will be needed through the BC Vaccine Card.

Accommodations for the “few people who are unable to be vaccinated” will be released in early November.