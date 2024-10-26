Editor’s note: This article contains video content that some readers may find disturbing.

A 43-year-old man is facing a potential charge after he allegedly assaulted three men at a North Burnaby golf course earlier this month.

According to police, the intoxicated man was taken into custody on October 12 after he allegedly hit the victims with a golf club following a brief verbal altercation.

Each victim sustained minor injuries.

The suspect was released from custody with a court date and now faces a potential charge of assault with a weapon. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

“It is unacceptable to engage in a physical altercation like this at a recreational facility. Luckily there were no serious injuries,” said Corporal Mike Kalanj with the Burnaby RCMP.

In videos circulating of the altercation, two men can be seen arguing before one swings a golf club at the other, knocking him down.

This is not the first time police have responded to an altercation at a Burnaby golf course this year.

“This is the second time Burnaby officers have dealt with a fight at a golf course since June,” said Kalani.

Police were called to another violent altercation in June between a group of golfers. Burnaby RCMP said the June dispute kickstarted after one group of golfers had “allegedly almost hit the other group with their ball on several occasions.”