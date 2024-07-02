Brutal fight at Burnaby golf course caught on camera

Editor’s note: This article contains video content that some readers may find disturbing.

A weekend golf trip to a Burnaby course turned violent this weekend after a verbal dispute turned into a brutal fight.

Burnaby RCMP told Daily Hive that officers responded to the scene at a golf course near Marine Way and Byrne Road, which points to Riverway Golf Course & Driving Range.

The incident occurred around 10:40 am this past Saturday. Officers were responding to an assault in progress.

When police arrived on the scene, they located numerous golfers involved in the altercation.

A video of the Burnaby golf course fight was shared online.

The video shows four or five people involved in a scuffle, with a woman on the ground next to them.

According to Burnaby RCMP, one group of golfers had “allegedly almost hit the other group with their ball on several occasions.”

RCMP says that was the source of the dispute.

“During the commotion, a female was pushed to the ground, causing minor injuries,” RCMP said.

Police were able to separate the parties and escort them off of the golf course. While Emergency Health Services did respond to the incident, no one was taken to the hospital.

“Several witnesses provided statements. It is unknown if charges will be forwarded at this time. The investigation is ongoing. “

Daily Hive has contacted Riverway Golf Course for more information.