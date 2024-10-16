Notorious spot in BC city sees major dangerous driving crackdown

RCMP in BC are targeting dangerous driving behaviours in a Lower Mainland neighbourhood and have already conducted more than 150 vehicle traffic stops in the area.

In a statement on Wednesday, RCM said its South Community Response Unit (CRU) has been conducting “targeted enforcement to address the dangerous driving behaviours in the Strawberry Hill area” of Surrey.

Since the beginning of September, South CRU has been conducting targeted enforcement operations to address concerns about driving behaviours in the area.

Of the traffic stops, Surrey RCMP said its officers enforced violation with the following actions:

56 violation tickets issued

Seven vehicles impounded

Three prohibited drivers charged

Two immediate roadside prohibition issued

One drug Investigation

Three files for street racing and stunting

“Our aim is to target the dangerous driving behaviours in the Strawberry Hill area,” Mounties said.

“The goal of this enforcement is to educate and enhance road safety for the drivers and pedestrians of the shopping complex,” said Sergeant Robert Keay.

If you want to report dangerous driving behaviour or suspicious activity in the area, the Surrey RCMP urges the public to call 599-0502 to speak with a police officer.