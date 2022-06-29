Man dies after assault in Mount Pleasant earlier this month

A man has died after he was assaulted in Mount Pleasant earlier this month, according to Vancouver police.

The assault happened on June 2 near Main Street and 1st Avenue, but police didn’t alert the public at the time because it would have hindered the investigation, Const. Tania Visintin told Daily Hive.

Police arrested a 61-year-old suspect Wednesday and issued their first news release about the incident hours later. Charges have not yet been laid and the file remains under investigation.

The 65-year-old victim remained in hospital since June 2 but recently died of his injuries, making the assault Vancouver’s seventh homicide of 2022.

Police believe the suspect and the victim knew each other. They’ve identified the victim as Scott Carver.